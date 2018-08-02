Those who want a short-term workspace in the North Loop have a new option.

The Spaces co-working office opened last month in the Washington building, on N. 2nd and N. Washington avenues. While some of the space is still receiving its final touches, members have already started using the co-working office.

"At Spaces, we are all about energy and collaboration," said Stephanie Nemchik, Spaces area manager.

The office is about 50,000 square feet with open co-working space and most of the rest of the space being private offices.

Spaces, which originated in Amsterdam, is part of the International Workplace Group (IWG), which also owns the Regus workspace provider.

The North Loop office is Spaces' first Minnesota location.

Some of the amenities Spaces offers to members are a full-staffed barista station for coffee drinks and snacks, bikes that can be taken outside of the office, conference centers and a fourth-floor balcony.

Due to the unique layout of the building, the office, which takes up parts of the second, third and fourth floors, provides a range of office sizes from 69-square-foot rooms for one to sprawling 3,000-square-foot offices for a larger company.

"We want to be able to have options for our clients to grow," Nemchik said.

Developers break ground on the Venue

The Venue in Chanhassen has all the makings of a main attraction.

A skydeck. An indoor golf simulator. An Aldi's grocery store. All are a part of a mixed-use complex with 134 apartments.

Developers Roers Cos. and United Properties broke ground on the complex last month. The Venue is slated to open in summer of 2019.

"The Venue is a sound investment into an already vibrant community made famous by Prince and the entertainment mecca at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres," said Brian Roers, co-owner of Roers Cos. "We are excited to become a part of it all."

The property located at 525 West 78th St. used to be the site of a multitenant retail building.

Nicole Norfleet