We're about 10-15 years removed from the peak of the intense bobblehead craze during which fans would line up outside stadiums for hours (or days) to get their hands on the must-have items.

But that's not to say the dolls are no longer popular or relevant.

As such, you can purchase a limited edition (1,000 of them at $60 apiece) bobblehead of the "Minneapolis Miracle" playoff touchdown from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs.

"The Minneapolis Miracle was one of those plays that gives a sports fan chills and that you remember forever," said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is selling them at bobbleheadhall.com.

As for the artwork, I'd say they captured Keenum's appearance pretty well and definitely put Diggs in the right pose, though I'm not sure they quite captured the spirit of Diggs' face.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.