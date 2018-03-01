Welcome to March and Women’s History Month – a thing, in case you haven’t paid attention, since the 1980s.

We can’t think of many better ways to celebrate than licking up a scoop or six of your favorite ice creams at Milkjam Creamery, which have all been renamed for strong female role models this month.

Giving ‘creams personalities is nothing new for Milkjam, which has long drawn inspiration from celebrities and pop culture, and they also celebrated Women’s History Month this way last year (highlight: a flavor called the Notorious R.B.G. named for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg). This month’s renaming includes a diverse landscape of notable women – from actresses and musicians to activists and mathematicians. That’s right, mathematician-inspired ice cream. That’s likely a first.

Who gets a nod? There are the household names, of course. Oprah Winfrey, perhaps the world’s most recognizable woman, takes over Who Run the World (a malted sweet cream with caramel and brown butter), typically a salute to the Queen Bey, Beyoncé. Adele, the new version of Toasted Coconut, also makes the cut.

On the heels of the Olympics, 17-year-old snowboarder Chloe Kim – who America discovered with awe over the last few weeks – stands in place of the Cereal Killers (orange coriander milk w/ candied pebbles). The PB vs. Everybody (peanut butter, banana and Oreo chunks) is named for another athlete, sabre fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad – the first Muslim American woman to compete for the U.S. while wearing a hijab.

Then there are the cute references. Ridin’ Duuurty (Oreo milk with Oreo chunks and salted peanut butter) is redubbed “Mom.” Awww, we got the warm and fuzzies, too. There are the historical. Katherine Johnson, the African American NASA mathematician who inspired 2016’s “Hidden Figures” movie, is the new Milkjam (caramelized goat, cow and condensed milks). And the list isn’t without its humor. The Rosy Cheeks, a grapefruit Campari sorbet with a “hint of gin” gets a new identity with the alias Martha Stewart.

But Milkjam also hits on some seriously relevant cultural issues, too. Thai Tea is renamed for Tarana Burke, the civil rights activist credited with being the first to use the phrase “Me Too.” And Hard Knock Life 2.0 (dark chocolate with salted fudge, Whoppers and brownies) becomes Danica Roem, a member of the Virginia house of delegates and the first openly transgender person to be elected and serve in any U.S. state legislature.

It’s enough to inspire a whole ‘lotta happy brain freeze.

Find a full list of the new flavors on Milkjam’s website. The ice creams will be available beginning Thursday and throughout the month of March.