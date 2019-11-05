Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated Deputy City Attorney Erik Nilsson as interim city attorney, replacing Susan Segal as she leaves to serve on the state Court of Appeals.

Nilsson has worked with the city attorney's office since 2001 and has led the department's civil division since 2016. He specializes in zoning and planning issues, and has worked closely with Frey and the City Council on renter's rights and landlord and tenant reforms.

"He has successfully managed lawsuits to protect tenants from exploitative landlords, played a leading role in drafting our minimum wage ordinance, and provided valuable input during the development of the Minneapolis 2040 plan," Frey said in a statement. "The City Attorney's office will be in capable hands during the transition period."

The council's executive committee unanimously approved his appointment Tuesday morning. City Council President Lisa Bender thanked Nilsson for "taking on this important role."

Segal, who has led the city attorney's office since 2008, was appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to one of two open seats on the Court of Appeals last month.

"Erik is a really talented lawyer and gifted person," Segal said, describing him as personable and ethical. "I know he will do a great job on behalf of the city."

Segal's last day with the city is Nov. 22. Nilsson would start as city attorney the following day and would stay on the role for up to 90 days.