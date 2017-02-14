Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges took to Facebook on Tuesday to apologize that someone in her campaign created a job posting for a fictitious campaign to draft Jacob Frey for Congress.

The posting advertised a finance and field staff job for something called “Draft Jacob Frey for Congress.” Frey, who is challenging Hodges in the mayoral race, said he had nothing to do with it, and on Monday Hodges’ campaign manager Jorge Contreras said it was created by an intern for Hodges campaign.

“It happened. I did not know about it until it was brought to my attention, and when it was I immediately took action to remedy the situation,” Hodges wrote on Facebook. “That is not the kind of campaign I choose to run nor the kind of person I choose to be. I extend my apologies to [Council Member] Frey and his team for the incident and will work to make sure nothing like that happens from my team again.”

Hodges could not immediately be reached for comment to explain what action she took.

Contreras said Monday he will not identify the intern, because “we’re not going to throw anybody under the bus.”

The fake job listing was not the only mysterious online posting pushing Frey toward Congress. Accounts urging the same thing popped up on Facebook and Twitter in recent weeks. Frey said he considered it all a concerted effort to confuse his supporters.

Contreras said the Hodges campaign had nothing to do with the phony social media accounts.

On Monday, after the Star Tribune’s story about the fake job listing was published online, the social media accounts were deleted.

