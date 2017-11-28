A licensed Minneapolis marriage and family therapist faces three counts of possessing child pornography after police say they found at least 158 files on his laptop.

Other files found on David William Horstmann's laptop include nude pictures of a woman of "indeterminate age" that he appeared to be counseling, according to the criminal complaint.

Horstmann, 72, has been licensed in Minnesota since 1989 and last renewed his license in January 2017. His license is set to expire at the end of this year, according to the Minnesota Board of Marriage and Family Therapy. He has had no disciplinary actions taken against him.

Horstmann's attorney, Justin Braulick, said only that "we are gathering the evidence that the county attorney has provided and are planning our defense." Braulick declined to say whether Horstmann is still practicing.

Horstmann is not in custody and his first court appearance is scheduled for Dec 29.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police raided Horstmann's south Minneapolis home on June 21 after getting a tip that an internet user at that address had uploaded child pornography files in an online chat room. Comcast confirmed that the internet address being used to upload the files was registered to Horstmann, according to the criminal charge.

Police said three of the electronic devices they took from Horstmann had "contraband or relevant data." His laptop had "158 child pornography files and 1,528 child erotica or images with age difficult subjects."

Horstmann also saved chat logs that showed him counseling a woman whose age was not known in a chat room of which he had "24 nude or seminude photos."

Horstmann admitted to police during the day of the raid that he downloaded child pornography in private chat rooms and knew images would be found on his laptop. He said he had been using the chat room where the child pornography was found since January 2017.

He told police that he was a semiretired therapist who counseled about three to four clients a week, but stated "he does not counsel sex offenders or victims of sexual abuse."