A Minneapolis man was killed in a rear-end crash early Friday after his vehicle stalled in the middle of Interstate 494, on the Bloomington-Richfield border, authorities said.

William Thomas O’Malley, 63, was heading east on I-494 near Hwy. 77 when his SUV stalled in the center lane around 6:15 a.m., according to Minnesota State Patrol. He died at the scene after his vehicle was struck from behind by a Ford transport truck.

The other driver, identified as Jesus Moises Hernandez, 57, of Burnsville, was treated at HCMC in Minneapolis for noncritical injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.