A man suspected in a fatal shooting on the edge of downtown Minneapolis last month has been arrested in Florida.
Antwan Darnell Cosey, 37, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Frankie J. Golden, 42, of St. Paul, according to police.
Golden was shot in the chest after the two exchanged words in the 700 block of E. 18th Street.
Cosey, who lives close to the scene, fled on foot. Golden died at Hennepin County Medical Center.
Investigators learned that Cosey left Minnesota on a Greyhound bus that arrived in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on March 3.
Florida authorities arrested him there and he was taken to the Okaloosa County jail, where he was being held on a warrant, police said.
