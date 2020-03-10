Minneapolis city leaders went to the Capitol Tuesday seeking $20 million to help build a riverfront amphitheater, the controversial centerpiece of the massive Upper Harbor Terminal project.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Council Member Phillipe Cunningham are asking lawmakers to include the funding in their annual bonding bill. A decision is expected later this year.

The funding, they said, is crucial to building the concert venue, the most distinctive element to be built on part of the 48 acres of city-owned land along the Mississippi River. Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, a Minneapolis DFLer helping in the push for state money, estimated the total cost of the amphitheater at between $40 million and $50 million.

The rest of the money would be raised by First Avenue Productions, which would run the venue.

“The redevelopment of the Upper Harbor Terminal is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Frey told members of the Minnesota Senate’s Capital Investment Committee.

“Done right,” he added later, “north Minneapolis business owners will call [the] Upper Harbor Terminal home.”

City officials who support the project hope the creation of a concert venue will help spur further development in the area.

But just like other aspects of the redevelopment project, the ask for state money was controversial.

Several Minneapolis residents asked state lawmakers to hold off on providing the funding, saying they wanted more public input, an environmental study or further assurances that the redevelopment wouldn’t push people out of the community.

“The whole thing needs to go back to the drawing board, folks,” David Luce, a longtime north Minneapolis resident, told lawmakers. “It needs to go back to the drawing board, and you need to save your $20 million until the next round.”

In 2018, the state provided $15 million for the project, a figure that was then matched by the city and Park and Recreation Board.

This story is developing and will be updated.