After an investigation into the leak of a draft report about how police urged paramedics to sedate people with ketamine, the city of Minneapolis will notify two individuals that some of their private data may have been breached, a city official said on Thursday.

The investigation, which was conducted by St. Paul-based firm NeuVest and cost the city $22,000, has not determined the "exact source of the breach," according to a summary of the findings.

The leak investigation started June 19, four days after the Star Tribune published a story about the draft report, conducted by the city's Office of Police Conduct Review.

"We did not determine who provided the data to the Star Tribune," said Christian Rummelhoff, assistant city clerk and director of records and information management who oversaw the investigation.

A NeuVest investigator interviewed 17 city employees over four months.

"This investigation was never about who may have created a breach. Rather, our focus has been on systems and processes," City Clerk Casey Carl said at the City Council's Enterprise Committee Thursday. "How data was created or collected? Who had access and for what business purpose? How the data was shared during the drafting stage?"

The Office of Police Conduct Review, which prepared the report, has established procedures such as watermarking its reports and deleting material when the office completes its projects.