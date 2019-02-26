Above: Mia's director and president Kaywin Feldman, who departs this Friday.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art has begun its search for the successor to director and president Kaywin Feldman, whose last day is Friday.

This week, the museum’s search committee, led by former board chair Maurice Blanks, co-founder and chief operating officer of Blu Dot, began interviewing potential executive-search firms. Once a firm is engaged, they expect the process to take about nine months.

“The committee believes that the opportunity to build on Kaywin's legacy and the staff's commitment to excellence makes the prospect of becoming Mia’s next director and president a very desirable one,” said Blanks in an email to staff.

During Feldman’s tenure, the museum doubled its attendance, setting a record in 2017 with 891,000 visitors. In March, she begins her new job as executive director of the National Gallery in Washington, D.C., where she’ll handle a budget four times as large as Mia’s $35 million, and manage more than twice as many employees as Mia’s 440.