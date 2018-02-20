It’s Girl Scouts cookie season and if you’re a fan of the sweet treats, you’re probably on the lookout for a scout who’s selling them. So is a Minneapolis diner, which began using the cookies last year to dream up limited edition desserts.

From Thin Mints to Peanut Butter Patties, the Hi-Lo Diner concocted pies, doughnuts and milk shakes using the beloved cookies.

The only problem? To get the cookies, Hi-Lo needed to find a Girl Scout troop to buy them from. This year, the diner put out a request on its Facebook page asking troops to make the case for why they should be chosen for the sales.

The troop that submits to best “ask” gets the cookie sales. The public gets to vote.

Hundreds of poems, e-mails and videos were submitted, but 11 made the final round of voting, which ends today, Feb. 20.

To cast your vote, GO HERE.

Everyone knows it’s impossible to say “no” to a Girl Scout, so the competition is fierce. Take a look below at a few of the finalists.

While the Girl Scouts are competing for the sales, Hi-Lo’s customers are the real winners.

Can’t make it to Hi-Lo to try for yourself? Make your own cookie desserts with recipes straight from the Girl Scouts themselves.