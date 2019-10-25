Minneapolis leaders on Friday formally approved a landmark plan that aims to reshape the city into a denser urban core without racial disparities.

On a 10-1 vote, the City Council signed off on its 2040 plan after receiving the green light last month from the Metropolitan Council — the regional planning agency that reviews city plans. Elements of it will be implemented in the coming months and years.

The most controversial part of the plan, which has attracted national attention, would allow duplexes and triplexes in large tracts of the city zoned only for single family homes. With final votes expected next month, that change could go into effect Jan. 1.

Council President Lisa Bender said that while Friday’s vote was a formality, it marks the beginning of an important process to put the plan into action.

“The plan is only as good as its implementation,” Bender said.

The plan proposed altering the city’s zoning rules to allow for denser developments along major streets throughout the city. The city will study those wholesale changes to its zoning code next year, before putting them into effect.

Another imminent change resulting from the plan would be a permanent policy requiring developers to put affordable housing units in new residential buildings. The details of that proposal will be discussed at the city’s planning commission next month, ahead of possible City Council approval in December.

Council Member Linea Palmisano cast the lone ‘no’ vote. Two other council members were absent.