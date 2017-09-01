Former Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau would get $182,876 in separation pay plus 12 months of medical and dental benefits under a severance deal with the city released Friday.

The deal must earn City Council approval. It includes a mutual non-disparagement clause: Harteau must say nothing negative about Mayor Betsy Hodges, the City Council or other high-ranking city officials, and they must say nothing negative about her.

Harteau resigned in July, a little less than a week after the police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, under pressure from council members and the mayor. She has not spoken publicly since.

She started a vacation in Colorado the day Officer Mohamed Noor shot Damond, faced criticism for being out of town in the shooting’s aftermath, and returned to Minneapolis two nights before she lost her job.

According to the agreement, Harteau would be paid the $182,876 in installments through the end of 2018. Harteau’s salary in 2016 was $169,411, so the separation package equals about 13 months of pay.

D. Craig Taylor, the director of Community Planning and Economic Development who left the city over the summer, received six months pay and six months of benefits.

The non-disparagement agreement is “not uncommon at all,” said Darren Sharp, an attorney at Schaefer Halleen LLC, but it prohibits a wide range of speech by either party.

“In general, disparagement would be a negative statement or something that would harm a person’s reputation,” Sharp said. “There’s a huge distinction between non-defamation and non-disparagement. For defamation it has to be false as well.”

The agreement would allow Harteau or any of the city officials mentioned in the agreement to testify truthfully “if required by court order or subpoena or providing information as may otherwise be required by law nor prevent Harteau from providing factual information to prospective or future employers or clients.”