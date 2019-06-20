Lawyers from a prominent Minneapolis law firm won what they are hailing as a legal first this week, when a federal court overturned the death sentence for an Arkansas man found to be ineligible for execution because of his intellectual disability.

Steven Wells and fellow attorneys from Dorsey & Whitney won their ruling Tuesday on behalf of Bruce C. Webster, who was 21 years old when he and other men kidnapped 16-year-old Lisa Rene from her suburban Dallas apartment in 1994 and raped, killed and buried her in Pine Bluff, Ark., Authorities said it was a drug-related retaliation crime tied to her brothers.

“The is the first time we are aware of that newly discovered evidence that goes to intellectual disability” has led a federal court overturning a death sentence, “as opposed to a defendant’s guilt or innocence,” Wells said Thursday after the ruling of Judge William Lawrence of the U.S. District Court in southern Indiana.

“This is a groundbreaking and just outcome for Mr. Webster,” Wells added, “an intellectually disabled man who never should have been sentenced to death.”

Amnesty International separately also took up Webster’s cause and sought to have President George W. Bush commute the death sentence. The global rights group presented evidence of Webster enduring a physically and sexually abusive childhood, and IQ scores low enough for a doctor to conclude that he had the functioning ability of a 6- or 7-year-old.

Webster remains in the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., ahead of resentencing. Federal prosecutors could appeal Tuesday’s ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Texas has yet to address what they intend to do.

Steven Wells Credit: Dorsey & Whitney

“Prosecutors are evaluating their options,” said U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Erin Dooley.

The legal team reached Webster by the phone Wednesday and informed him of the ruling. “He broke down in tears and wanted to tell his mother,” said Wells, who emphasized that this ruling only involves the sentence and not his conviction.

At his 1996 trial in Texas, Webster’s defense presented substantial evidence of his mental disability and was therefore ineligible for execution under federal statute, the firm’s announcement explained.

The government called expert witnesses who testified, without ever performing a full-scale IQ test, that Webster was faking his mental limitations to avoid the death penalty. Appeals proved futile.

Dorsey & Whitney took the case in 2008 initially to present a clemency petition to the president. However, during the course of its investigation, the firm discovered Social Security records in which the agency’s psychologists diagnosed Webster two years before the killing as “mentally retarded.”

Those records started an 11-year pursuit that involved dozens of Dorsey lawyers, paralegals, summer associates and the Capital Project of the Federal Defenders Office to get the new information before a federal court to evaluate his intellectual competence.

“The Social Security Administration failed to provide information critical to Mr. Webster’s defense, despite the request,” Wells said. “The government continued to pursue his execution even after being made aware of the new evidence.”

Dorsey & Whitney’s arguments were initially rejected by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans and then by a panel of the Seventh Circuit in Chicago. But the full Seventh Circuit overturned the earlier panel decision, holding for the first time that Webster has the right to show that the newly discovered evidence was not reasonably available to his defense and to have it potentially put before a federal judge to decide whether he was truly intellectually disabled.

Judge Lawrence in Indiana held a hearing in April and ruled Tuesday that Webster had proved by “a preponderance of the evidence” that he was intellectually disabled, leading to the death sentence being overturned.

Four others were convicted and sentenced in the teenager’s kidnap, rape and killing. Three were given prison terms, and one remains on death row.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482