Fire crews were called to a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Minneapolis’ Stevens Square neighborhood Tuesday night.

Map: Fire at four-story apartment building

Flames were shooting out of a second-story window at the four-story apartment complex on the 300 block of East 19th Street just after 8 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

KARE-TV reported that crews put the fire out and that the Red Cross was providing assistance to two families.