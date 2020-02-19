Fire crews were called to a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Minneapolis’ Stevens Square neighborhood Tuesday night.
Flames were shooting out of a second-story window at the four-story apartment complex on the 300 block of East 19th Street just after 8 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.
KARE-TV reported that crews put the fire out and that the Red Cross was providing assistance to two families.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
911 calls increase to Duluth Fire Department, but they're usually not for fires
A small fraction of calls are for fires, according to the yearly data.
National
Sanders hopes early strength will prove he can beat Trump
Terry Reece has long been skeptical that voters would back Bernie Sanders, a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist who is just months removed from a heart attack. Then the Vermont senator essentially tied for first place in the Democratic Party's Iowa caucuses and won its New Hampshire primary.
East Metro
Remembering Blama Massaquoi, who gave the world more than it took from him
The 34-year-old died in Cottage Grove on Feb. 11, from injuries suffered half a lifetime ago, as a schoolboy abducted and tortured during the Liberian civil war.
National
Wisconsin Senate to vote on $250 million tax cut
An $250 million income tax proposal authored by Republicans was up for approval in the Wisconsin Senate on Wednesday, although Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has not yet said whether he would sign the measure into law.
North Metro
Crews plan to work through the night, monitor air quality from fire at Becker, Minn., metal recycling plant
Police were telling residents with respiratory problems who live near the Northern Metals Recycling plant to remain indoors or in well-ventilated areas.