Minneapolis city officials and representatives of downtown businesses and a raft of nonprofits said Thursday they will this weekend debut a concerted effort to solve the tricky problems of homelessness and general unpleasantness on Hennepin Avenue.

The effort will be focused on eliminating the public intoxication and catcalling that businesses in the area say are damaging the downtown Minneapolis experience, but the cops won’t be swooping in and arresting everyone.

Police and the Downtown Improvement District will post people on each of five blocks along Hennepin Avenue during commuter hours to interact with visitors and residents. And they will start April 1, rather than waiting until Memorial Day to step up efforts as they have in past years.

“New this year is an early start,” said Steve Cramer, the CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District and president of the Downtown Council. “Our aim is to get out early, set a positive tone right from the start, and sustain it all through the year on Hennepin Avenue and have that carry over to all of downtown.”

Mayor Betsy Hodges was asked last fall to lead planning to address the problem, and has been meeting with downtown leaders. She said Thursday she has witnessed bad behavior on Hennepin Avenue first hand, and does not believe Minneapolis can arrest its way out of the problem.

“I saw things that were unpleasant: shouting matches down the block, people who were drunk and wanted me to know it, and it wasn’t illegal, and it wasn’t fun,” Hodges said. “Many of the people engaging in unwelcome behaviors during the day need outreach and engagement, not to be arrested and jailed.”

She said she and others will be measuring results, meeting regularly throughout the spring and summer, and adjusting and revising the plan as needed.

Another new part of the plan is an outreach team from Summit Academy, which will be joining outreach teams from YouthLINK, Hennepin County and others, who are working to get young people off the street.

Only one City Council member, John Quincy, was present at the news conference.

Staff for Council Members Lisa Goodman and Jacob Frey, whose wards include downtown Minneapolis, said they weren’t informed of the event until late Wednesday, which irked them because they have been working on downtown safety issues for several months, and believe the mayor and her staff have been excluding them since she got involved in December.

Mayoral candidate Tom Hoch, the former head of the Hennepin Theatre Trust, also showed up for the event, and said the mayor has been far too slow to act on these problems.

“I was convening people last summer, last fall, trying to solve this, and the mayor was nowhere. Nowhere!” Hoch said. “This didn’t have to go on so long.”

