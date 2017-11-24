Downtown Minneapolis’ winter Holidazzle festivities kick off Friday evening, so start thinking about those letters to Santa, cups of hot cider and holiday shopping.

The free festival staged by the Downtown Council and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board opens at 5 p.m. and is slated to run Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 23. A full schedule of events is available on the Holidazzle website.

Friday’s opening, with a ceremony at 6:30 p.m., will include an outdoor showing of the movie “Elf,” fireworks, a kids zone, and food and beverages served by local vendors. Santa will also be there for photos and holiday cheer.

“Holidazzle is an opportunity for us to gather community and invite them to downtown Minneapolis,” said Leah Wong, vice president of external relations for the Downtown Council. “We like to showcase one of the great makers of food and beverage experience that are a part of Minneapolis.”

Holidazzle was a downtown Minneapolis tradition for more than two decades when it was an evening parade down Nicollet Mall. The event, now an outdoor market featuring food and gift vendors, moved to Loring Park in 2015.

Wong said more than 100,000 people are expected to participate over the course of this year’s Holidazzle event.

Downtown Council’s partners this year include Hippy Feet, a local sock company that will donate a new pair of socks to nonprofit YouthLink for every pair of Holidazzle-branded socks sold at the festival.

Metro Transit is offering a free bus rides to Holidazzle on Saturdays over the course of the event, and Uber is offering $5 off for the first 100 riders going to the festival each weekend. To find the Uber code or print off the transit voucher go to Holidazzle.com. Visitors can also park nearby for $5 or less.