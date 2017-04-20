The Minneapolis School District plans to drastically reduce the number of engineers fully licensed to fix problems in its buildings, like temperature control and water issues.

The planned reduction from about 100 to just 15 building operators is prompting outrage within the school district, both from engineers facing demotions and among teachers who are concerned about the risk to school buildings.

“That is unsafe for the population of the building — kids and staff and administration,” said Ernie Gonzales, an engineer in charge at Roosevelt High School.

The 100 engineers in charge, and assistant engineers, were told their positions are being eliminated and they are being demoted, Gonzales said. The district requested that building engineers fill out their severance papers Friday, according to a release from the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, and the teachers’ union wants school board members to “intervene and preserve the positions, at least until the proposed cuts are publicly debated.”

Schools across the district have head engineers, called “engineers in charge,” as well as assistant engineers. People in the two jobs are responsible for manning the boiler, including managing temperature and water issues in school buildings.

Representatives from the Minneapolis Public Schools didn’t immediately comment on the building engineer positions.

“Buildings as old as ours need constant attention from trained professionals to prevent problems that could affect student learning or safety,” said Roosevelt High School teacher Jill Jacobson, in a statement released by the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers. “And when something goes wrong with a commercial boiler, like a water leak or worse, we can’t wait for the district office to find someone to come over and fix it.”

Gonzales said that often, building fixes can’t wait for someone who’s tasked with the responsibility to drive over and solve. Recently, gallons of water flooded into the band room at Roosevelt, he said.

“If I had to wait for some building operator to come over, this could have been a big catastrophe, and you would have had water damage everywhere,” he said.

The role is more than just making sure the building is running smoothly, said Paul Stresnak, a detailed assistant engineer at Bryn Mawr Elementary. The engineers are there for students, to “mentor them, talk with them, hug them — whatever they need,” he said.

The news follows a chaotic Minneapolis school board meeting Tuesday night, when protesters claimed that educators, especially minority ones, were “pushed out for advocating for students” during budget cuts. The district responded Tuesday night that its “disciplinary decisions are made based on facts and with due process.”