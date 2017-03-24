The Minneapolis City Council greenlighted the demolition of the former home of journalist and feminist author Brenda Ueland on Thursday despite a recent push from locals to preserve the house.

Ueland, a Minneapolis native, is best known for her 1938 book “If You Want to Write: A Book about Art, Independence and Spirit.” The book was reprinted by Minneapolis’ Graywolf Press in 1987 and has sold more than 250,000 copies in the United States and Canada.

Ueland lived in the two-story farmhouse located at 2620 W. 44th St. near Lake Harriet for 31 years.

Developer John Gross purchased the 117-year-old house for $840,000 last fall. The home has had at least five owners since Ueland died in at age 93 in 1985.

The Minneapolis Heritage Preservation Commission voted 6-1 in February to deny the demolition and called for a historic designation study for the property.

The Minnesota Historic Preservation Office has to have a study that specifically addresses the National Register eligibility of a property before it can state whether or not it qualifies for inclusion in the National Register.

Gross appealed, and the City Council voted 6-5 on Friday in favor of allowing the demolition.

Advocates say that since Ueland is a significant person in local history and lived in the home for three decades, the house meets the requirement for historic designation.

Council Member Linea Palmisano, who represents the area surrounding the Ueland house, said the home has been altered and upgraded repeatedly since Ueland left, leaving no reasonable alternative for the home’s future.

Instead, Palmisano said she supports other ways of celebrating Ueland, such as through public art.

“There’s the opportunity to bring so many more people into the public fold in knowing who this great person was and honoring her legacy,” she said.

