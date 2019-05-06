A divided Minneapolis City Council committee on Monday voted to delay a proposal to change the operations of the city’s 70 neighborhood organizations.

The vote followed a public hearing dominated by members of neighborhood associations who criticized the plan as a threat to their survival.

The city now plans to bring in the Center for Urban and Regional Affairs (CURA) at the University of Minnesota to revise Neighborhoods 2020, an initiative to restructure neighborhood organizations once their current source of municipal funding dries out next year. The full City Council is expected to vote on the collaboration next week.

Council Member Phillipe Cunningham, the chair of the committee that held Monday’s hearing, said he was swayed to delay approval of the plan’s framework after hearing the concerns of neighborhood organizations in his ward in north Minneapolis.

“It was unanimous with the neighborhood associations that I represent that they wanted to see a delay and they wanted to see a third party come in,” Cunningham said.

Members of neighborhood associations that packed the council chambers, a majority of whom had urged the council to reject the current plan, rejoiced after the vote.

If approved by the full council, the city’s Neighborhoods and Community Relations (NCR) department would come back with a revised plan by Oct. 28. NCR Director David Rubedor said he was confident that the full plan would be adopted by the end of the year as previously targeted.

