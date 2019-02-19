A concept for a 48-acre riverfront development in north Minneapolis was approved by a City Council committee Tuesday, with council members vowing to put the feedback of the community front and center as the project moves forward.

The approval of the plan for the former Upper Harbor Terminal, an industrial zone without public access to the Mississippi River, sets the stage for a full council vote March 1. It would be a major redevelopment of the land, adding parks, housing, other community facilities and, most contentiously, a performing arts center run by First Avenue Productions.

Council Members Phillipe Cunningham and Jeremiah Ellison, who represent North Side wards, introduced several changes to the plan Tuesday that would give greater say to the surrounding neighborhoods. The city would, among other things, look at ways to work directly with community members, put the land in a public trust and fight possible gentrification caused by the development.

“There were points in this process that were incredibly frustrating for both of us,” Ellison said. “Getting to this point where we have a plan where community voices are centered, I think was both of our intentions.”

People who showed up to rally against the plan before the meeting saw the additions to the concept plan as an expected compromise. However, they remained more cautious than optimistic that the council would live up to their word.

“They wouldn’t have been having these conversations and those amendments ... had we not been waging this battle for months and months and months,” said Emmanuel Ortiz, a member of a community team pushing for co-creation on the site. “Any positive thing that was injected into that came from us.”

Council member Jeremiah Ellison during a Minneapolis City Council committee that approved the Upper Harbor Terminal concept plan in Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

