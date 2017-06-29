Before he wore a badge, Phillip Xiong worked a different beat.

These days, he roams the hallways of Minneapolis’ Transition Plus Services as the school’s resource officer, shooing students back to class and breaking up the occasional fight. Around here, he goes by “Officer Phil.”

But, it wasn’t that long ago that he was roaming stages from the Twin Cities to Southeast Asia as a member of the popular 1980s Hmong rock band called Koom Siab.

To this day, he gets recognized around town.

“Some people, they saw me on YouTube and started asking questions,” Xiong said.

The band — which at its height featured Xiong and another singer on vocals, two guitarists, a keyboardist, bassist and a drummer — played a mix of classics and originals tunes, like “Rov Los Mam Hlub” (roughly translated to “Come Back to Me”), a bittersweet ballad “that’s popular among Hmong people around the world,” Xiong said in a recent interview in his tidy office in the school’s main office.

Xiong smiles as the song’s music video flickers across a computer screen, watching a younger version of himself consumed by the memory of a lost love.

“In the culture, the only way that people express love is through song,” he said.

Xiong said that with the demands of work and home life, he hasn’t had the time to write new songs or venture into the studio to record another CD.

Still, the band’s following has never faltered.

Every few months, he and some of the other founding members reunite for a gig, though their performances are now confined to an occasional club show or birthday party. In 2012, he performed in front of hundreds of people at the annual Hmong New Year celebration, then held in the old Metrodome.

Humble beginnings

For Xiong, 50, that moment was the culmination of a journey that began in a squalid Thai refugee camp more than three decades ago.

Ever since he and his family fled the Laotian civil war in the late 1970s, Xiong has regarded music as an escape from the harsh realities of his life.

Like thousands of other Hmong families who fled the Laotian civil war, his arrived at the Ban Vinai Refugee Camp by first crossing the Mekong River and hacking their way through miles of thick jungles. The journey proved treacherous. Xiong’s older brother was killed in an ambush by Communist forces.

Life in the camp wasn’t much better.

“In the refugee camp, there’s no such thing as looking into the future, because it’s a bunch of people locked into a cage,” Xiong recalled recently. Poverty and disease were rampant, he said.

Every morning, he and his siblings would wait in line for hours to get water from a nearby well.

“I remember about three in the morning you had to get up and line up otherwise you wouldn’t have water for the day,” he said. “You could see little streams in between houses as black as tar, and smells and mosquitoes.”

Desperate for a distraction, Xiong and some of his friends formed a band, teaching themselves to play by listening to Michael Jackson and Madonna cassettes they scavenged from a nearby market. In the beginning, they mostly played to empty chairs.

Eventually, word got around and their performances started drawing hundreds.

Their following grew even as some of the group’s immigrated to Minnesota in the mid-1980s, including Xiong who arrived in the Twin Cities in March of 1987.

After settling in St. Paul, he graduated from Central High School, while taking night classes to learn English.

He later enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where he used to sit in the front row and tape-record all his professors’ lectures, come home, and repeat the lessons to himself until they sunk in. Around that time, he recorded his first album in the States, whose title in Hmong is loosely translated “I Wish it Was a Dream.”

After college, he worked a variety of jobs before deciding to go into law enforcement.

Xiong joined the MPD in 1997 and spent a decade in patrol — working in the Firth and Fifth precincts — before transferring to the department’s school resource officer unit, where he has been for the past nine years.

Nowadays, he is more likely to be recognized for the uniform he wears than for his crooning. Especially in the hallways at Transition Plus, an alternative school in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood for students with mental and emotional disabilities, where he has developed a special rapport with the kids.

Xiong said he sees a little of himself in them, many of whom he says also come from difficult backgrounds.

Even after he left Thailand, Xiong said he knew that he wanted to return someday and help those in similar straits.

That opportunity came in 2010, when he traveled to Laos to perform two benefit concerts to raise money for school supplies for needy children in the region. He returned three years later, for another fundraiser and plans to do more concerts in the future.

That passion for helping others with their problems also drove him to be a cop, Xiong says.

“It is good for the kids to know that police officers aren’t here to just arrest people,” he said. “I came here when I was 21, and I spoke limited English, and I fought my way through college, and here I am; not on top of the world, but I can support my family.”