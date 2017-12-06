The Minneapolis City Council passed the city's 2018 budget.

The $1.4 billion budget, which Mayor Betsy Hodges proposed in September and the City Council amended in a marathon markup session on Friday, was approved 13-0 after a public hearing.

Dozens of residents came to the podium to ask the council to pass an increase to the utility franchise fees that everyone pays through their gas and electricity companies, and several asked the City Council to create a municipal ID for immigrants living in the country illegally.

The council has whittled away at Hodges’ public safety priorities, ditching her plan for nighttime traffic enforcement downtown and cutting in half the number of new police community liaisons. Instead, the council moved to add 10 new sworn police officers and spend more on health and housing inspectors and body camera video review positions in the Police Department.

The council also fully funded a third investigator in the Civil Rights Department who will focus on violations of the new minimum wage and sick leave ordinances.

The city was once again considering funding the regional economic development group Greater MSP at a token amount — $25,000 — by amending Hodges’ budget on Friday to remove $100,000 from the group and use it to pay for a temporary lead inspector.

Property taxes fund about 23 percent of the city’s budget.

According to calculations prepared by the Board of Estimate and Taxation, a home in Minneapolis whose value doesn’t change will see a slight tax break with the proposed 5.5 percent levy increase. The city has issued more than $1 billion in construction permits each of the past five years, and all that new tax base means the levy can go up without causing dramatic increases in property tax bills.

Most home values are rising, however, and owners of a home worth $200,000 that rose in value to $210,000 in 2017 would pay about $20 more in city taxes, a 1.7 percent increase.

The budget adoption is the last major action for the City Council and mayor who have held office for the past four years. Five new council members and a new mayor — Jacob Frey — will take office in January.

Frey’s inauguration will be Jan. 8.