A Minneapolis City Council candidate was arrested and booked on suspicion of drunken driving in St. Paul on Sunday, according to a report from the St. Paul Police Department.

Police stopped Tiffini Flynn Forslund early Sunday morning at Dale Street and Fuller Avenue for driving 49 mph in a 30 mph zone, according to the report. She “appeared impaired and failed field sobriety tests,” the report said.

A breath test showed Flynn Forslund’s blood alcohol content was 0.09, according to the report. The legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08.

Flynn Forslund was booked at the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of 4th-degree drunken driving, a misdemeanor. She has not been charged.

She has “no prior DUIs,” according to the police report.

Flynn Forslund is challenging incumbent Council Member Abdi Warsame and Mohamud Noor in Minneapolis’ Sixth Ward. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Staff writer Chao Xiong contributed to this report.