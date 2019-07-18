CEO Jashan Eison of H&B Elevator of North Minneapolis

Black-owned Mama Sheila’s restaurant at 38th Street and Bloomington Avenue S. will host the inaugural gathering at noon Friday that kicks off Black Business Week, the City of Minneapolis-sponsored, 13-event salute to the nearly 1,000 black-owned businesses in Minneapolis that runs through July 27.

There will be events for employers, budding entrepreneurs, job seekers and others stakeholders.

Mayor Jacob Frey and City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins will host a panel discussion at Mama Sheila’s. It will highlight black ownership and engagement in the restaurant, retail, professional services, manufacturing and otherwise.

“Staying in Minneapolis put us close to a lot of our employees,” Chief Executive Jashan Eison of H&B Elevator, told Frey during a visit this month to H&B’s Northside headquarters and plant. Eishon and his business partner moved the growing company from antiquated space in South Minneapolis.

They have have added employees, particularly from the neighborhood, and sales, as the elevator-cab manufacturer has grown over the last five years.

West Broadway Avenue on the Northside boasts numerous black-operated enterprises, from Juxtaposition Arts on the east end, to Sammy's Eatery to Anytime Fitness and Watson Chiropractic on the west.

Black Business Week partners include West Broadway Business and Area Coalition, Northside Economic Opportunity Network, Minnesota Black Chamber of Commerce, Minneapolis Urban League, Robert J. Jones Urban Research and Outreach Center (University of Minnesota), Northside Job Creation Team, E. Howard Co., WeRow, African American Leadership Forum, Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers and Black Women’s Wealth Alliance.

More information: www.minneapolisblackbusinessweek.com/

Also, here is a 2017 column I wrote about Jashan Eison and growing H&B Elevator of North Minneapolis: http://www.startribune.com/for-north-minneapolis-elevator-maker-business-is-headed-up/455084243/