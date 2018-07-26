Operators of an assisted-living residence in northeast Minneapolis are being blamed by state investigators for the death of a 76-year-old client with dementia who sneaked outside on a winter’s afternoon and was found hours later in a snowbank.

Kum Sun Melcher, 76, slipped out of the Golden Nest residence in early March and was located nearby in the snow suffering from extreme hypothermia. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Melcher was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and died there that night.

Golden Nest “failed to properly assess the client’s needs, failed to properly secure an exterior door lock, and [a] staff member failed to properly secure an interior door lock,” allowing Melcher’s unauthorized departure, according to the state Health Department’s findings released this week by the agency’s Office of Health Facilities Complaints (OHFC).

“The facility was not equipped to provide a secured environment for a client with dementia,” the report’s findings continued. Therefore, Melcher went outside “in inclement weather, and the facility did not immediately identify that the client was missing and did not promptly contact emergency services once the client’s absence was discovered.”

The Health Department ordered Golden Nest to make the necessary corrections to ensure that such a lapse is not repeated.

Golden Nest administrator Hongjoo Lee said Thursday morning that a new locking system has been installed at the building in the 1900 block of 19th Avenue NE., ensuring no client can leave undetected. However, Lee declined to say whether the facility will continue to accept clients with dementia.

As for the state’s ruling of neglect, “I don’t agree with it,” said Lee.

She said she missed the deadline for appealing the findings because she was traveling on a mission trip, but she is speaking with an attorney about what options might remain for challenging the findings.

A search of the OHFC’s online database revealed one other finding against Golden Nest of neglect proving deadly.

In late July last year, a client fell and was left by a staff member on the floor for four hours suffering from bleeding on the brain.

The staffer gave the fallen client a pillow and a blanket, left the room and failed to contact a nurse.

The client died three weeks later from the brain injury.