minneapolis boat show

Show Times

• Thursday 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Friday noon - 9 p.m.

• Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

• Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 

Prices

• Adults (13 + older) $14

• Youth Free with paid adult

• Specials for seniors, active military