Ameriprise is adding new banking services for its clients as its traditional Advice and Wealth Management segment continues to grow, but the financial services company saw fourth-quarter net earnings decline in part because of hedges placed on variable annuities.

Accounting for a one-time charge related to the annuities and others, adjusted operating earnings per share rose 11%.

"Ameriprise delivered another strong quarter, completing a year of significant progress. We served more clients in our affluent target market, earned strong asset flows and deepened the personal, advice based relationships our advisers have with clients" said Ameriprise CEO James Cracchiolo in a release.

For the fourth quarter, the Minneapolis-based company's profits dropped 14% to $463 million, or $3.53 cents a share, from the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted earnings, though, increased 1% to $551 million. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.20, an 11% increase over last year but missed Wall Street estimates of $4.27 per share.

Adjustments to net earnings included the market impact of variable annuity hedges and a change in credit spreads, among other adjustments.

Cracchiolo categorized the fourth quarter performance of Advice and Wealth Management as "excellent." Ameriprise's largest segment saw an 8% increase in net revenue for the quarter to $1.7 billion and its pretax adjusted operating earnings increased 5% to $387 million and total client assets grew 19%.

The asset managment segment of Ameriprise had a good quarter with assets under management of $494 billion, up 15% from the fourth quarter last year. Good markets and performance helped, but results also included net inflows of $3.3 billion.

Ameriprise added banking services last year and Cracciolo said they plan to add additional banking products including mortgages in 2020.

Shares of Ameriprise closed at $170.51, up 2.7% on Thursday. Shares traded between $173.75 and $121.55 per share over the last 52 weeks.