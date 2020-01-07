Betty Danger's Country Club left 2019 with a bang, and entered 2020 with a dose of circumspection: the one-of-a-kind northeast Minneapolis bar is due for some downtime.

According to a note left on the restaurant's Facebook page on January 1, Betty Danger's (2501 NE. Marshall St., Mpls, 612-315-4997, bettydangers.com) is officially closed for the season and will reopen in the spring.

If you made your way there this yuletide, you'll recall the bar was transformed into Mary's Christmas Palace, a holiday-spirit hijacking that spiced up the cocktail menu and decked every possible surface in Christmas lights and tinsel. The bar was as full of patrons as it was kitschy decorations.

Betty Dangers’ representative Donny Nelson told City Pages that the decision was a financial one. “For our own financial well being and sanity, we have decided we need to make some adjustments," Nelson said, adding that "winter is the death hammer.”

According to the Facebook post, the restaurant will reopen on April 3, 2020. "Betty Danger" herself signed off with a cheeky:

"See you soon!

Love,

Betty"