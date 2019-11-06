'The Space in Between'

Grief isn't a linear process, and neither is artmaking. For this exhibition roughly timed to coincide with Dia de los Muertos, Minneapolis artist Ryan Stopera went through the photo archives of his sister Jessica, who died 14 years from a heroin overdose, reprinting more than 30 of her images and restaging them in his own way. A large-format blue-tinted photo of Jessica with a television on her head, sitting at a table and smoking a cigarette, is paired with his restaging of it with a friend, local filmmaker Xiaolu Wang. There are more than 30 images in the exhibition, divided into themes such as self-portraits, abandoned spaces, boob-tube heads, and images awash in red. Through this restaging, Stopera creates creative space for healing, tells the story of his sister's passing and creates a dialogue about grief, addiction and death. (Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Nov. 7 with DJ set by Serita Colette. Open 4-8 p.m. Wed.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat. through Nov. 14. Modus Locus Gallery, 3500 Bloomington Ave., Mpls. Free. 612-382-9477 or moduslocusmpls.com)

Alicia Eler