Hirscher secures overall title as Zenhaeusern wins slalom
After wrapping up his eighth consecutive men's World Cup overall title on Sunday, Marcel Hirscher hinted that there might not be a ninth.
Puck Drop
Minne-Flow-Ta: It's time for the final state boys all hockey hair team
After 10 years, the judges are calling it quits. But not before naming one final Minnesota boys hockey tournament all-hair team.
Motorsports
Wickens feted before IndyCar's season-opening race
The IndyCar field surprised Robert Wickens with an early 30th birthday celebration before Sunday's race at St. Petersburg.
Gophers
Weather postpones Whitecaps playoff game
The Whitecaps' playoff game against the Metropolitan Riveters will be rescheduled.
Twins
Souhan: Radar love is a rare sight for Twins pitchers
For decades, the Twins have relied on pitchers featuring changeups and splitters, forkballs and sliders, curves and other assorted junk. No more.