Andrew Luger is one of 46 remaining U.S. attorneys appointed by President Obama who was asked to resign Friday.
The request was made by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed the request Friday and said “the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. Attorney’s Offices will continue the great work of the Department in investigating, prosecuting, and deterring the most violent offenders.”
Luger was nominated for the position in November 2013 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate and sworn into office in February 2014.
