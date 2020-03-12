The builders of a major solar project in Wisconsin, including a big Minnesota renewable energy firm, have remedied coronavirus-related kinks in their supply chain and rescinded an earlier declaration of force majeure.

Next Era Engineering and Construction, an arm of one of the nation's largest solar developers, late last month declared force majeure on a solar farm under construction about 30 miles southeast of Green Bay. Force majeure is a contract clause invoked when extraordinary circumstances prevent a contractor from meeting its obligations.

Florida-based NextEra originally said in a regulatory filing that factory shutdowns and other coronavirus developments in China were interrupting the delivery of equipment for the 150-megawatt Two Creeks project. NextEra said at the time that an "adjustment to the project schedule" was required.

But on Wednesday, NextEra informed the solar farm's owners that it was yanking the force majeure notice, and that it expected no delays or cost impacts for Two Creeks, according to a filing with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.

NextEra did so after Avon, Minn.-based Blattner Energy rescinded its prior notice of a possible force majeure event to NextEra itself, the filing shows. Blattner is a subcontractor to NextEra for engineering, procurement and construction on the Two Creeks project.

Invenergy, the developer of the 300-megawatt Badger Hollow solar project in southwestern Wisconsin, also declared force majeure in late February, noting the potential for delays due to supply chain issues in China. Invenergy does not appear to have lifted its force majeure declaration.

The majority owner of the two solar projects is Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group.