Several thousand minks that vandals freed from a central Minnesota farm have been recovered, but "the vast majority" of those died soon after recovery, authorities said Tuesday.

Under cover of darkness late Sunday or early Monday, perpetrators invaded Lang Farms near Eden Valley and set loose at least 30,000 fur-bearing minks valued at more than $750,000.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson said he's convinced that animal rights militants are responsible for the crime.

As of midafternoon Tuesday, the farm's recovery effort has collected 5,500 of the minks, said Chief Sheriff's Deputy Jon Lentz.

"The vast majority are expiring shortly after being recovered," Lentz said. "It may be due to stress, but the owners are not certain."

Lentz said that no one has contacted the Sheriff's Office claiming responsibility. In the meantime, Lentz added, his agency continues to cooperate with state and federal authorities in trying to figure out who was behind the act.

Gudmundson classified the suspects as "nitwits" for thinking they were doing the minks a favor by carrying out a deed that has ended up killing them by the thousands.

Along with the risk of biting humans, Gudmundson said there is concern for any wildlife that come into contact with any of the minks still on the loose. The animals are capable of traveling many miles.

Lang Farms wants anyone who spots the minks to call the operation at 1-320-453-4750 so its personnel can capture them.

Also, anyone with information about the mass release is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 1-320-251-4240 or Tri-County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-225-1301.

In October 2013, animal rights radicals set loose hundreds of minks from a southeastern Minnesota ranch in Grand Meadow.

Minnesota ranks among the top states in mink production year in and year out. Last year, there were 204,580 pelts produced in the state, making it No. 5 in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Leading the way by a large margin is Wisconsin, which last year produced 1.2 million of the nation's yield of 3.2 million pelts, the federal agency reported.