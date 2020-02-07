REST OF THE HAUL

D’Angelo Russell was the centerpiece acquisition from a busy trade deadline week for the Wolves. But they also got seven other players. Who are these guys?

• Jacob Evans (from Golden State): The 28th overall pick (first round) in the 2018 draft, Evans is a shooting guard who has played sparingly in parts of two seasons with Golden State. He’s only a 33.9% career shooter.

• Omari Spellman (from Golden State): The 6-8, 245-pound Spellman was the last pick in the first round of the 2018 draft. He could help the Wolves as a big but versatile power forward who is making 39.1% of his three-pointers this season.

• Malik Beasley (from Denver): The most highly regarded of the “other” seven players the Wolves added, Beasley’s best season came last year, when he averaged 11.3 points and shot 40.2% from three-point range. He’s a shooting guard and a restricted free agent this summer.

• Juan Hernangomez (from Denver): Like Beasley, Hernangomez was better for the Nuggets last season and has seen his production and playing time drop off. As a power forward on a team short on big men, he should get a chance to play in Minnesota.

• Jarred Vanderbilt (from Denver): A former second-round pick who’s still only 20. He’s played only 110 minutes in his NBA career.

• Evan Turner (from Atlanta): A veteran guard on a large expiring contract. He could be a buyout candidate and doesn’t figure to be part of the team’s long-term plan.

• James Johnson (from Memphis): Another veteran of more than 600 games, Johnson provides size at forward and could bring defensive toughness.

MICHAEL RAND