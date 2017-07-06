Milo Yiannopoulos’ book “Dangerous” sold 100,000 copies on July 4, the first day it was available, according to a Facebook post by the former Breitbart editor.

The conservative provocateur hit No. 1 on Amazon and was No. 68 at Barnes & Noble, with both sites temporarily running out of stock.

“Number of stories in the mainstream press announcing that my book is number one again, sold out within hours, has shipped more than 100,000 copies: zero. But CNN has plenty of coverage for you threatening a guy who made a cartoon,” Yiannopoulos wrote.

Also Read: Trump Slams CNN, NBC Again: 'They've Hurt Themselves Badly' (Video)

Last month, Yiannopoulos’ self-published book reappeared on Amazon after he lost a deal with Simon & Schuster because video surfaced of him discussing and appearing to defend pedophilia.

Earlier this year, a video surfaced in which Yiannopoulos said some relationships between adults and 13-year-olds are consensual. He also joked that being molested had made him good at oral sex. His comments resulted in him being uninvited to speak at CPAC, Simon & Schuster canceling his book deal and being let go as Breitbart News’ tech editor.

The book’s description reads: “The liberal media machine did everything they could to keep this book out of your hands. Now, finally, ‘Dangerous,’ the most controversial book of the decade, is tearing down safe spaces everywhere.”

Also Read: Milo Yiannopoulos Set to Self-Publish His Book After Being Dumped by Publisher

Back in February, Yiannopoulos mentioned that other publishers were interested in the book during a press conference announcing his split from Breitbart. However, Amazon lists Dangerous Books as the publisher.

The book also features some interesting reviews, including fellow conservative commentator Ann Coulter saying, “Fat people will hate this book.”

“If you don’t use your freedom of speech, one day you might find that it’s gone. Buy this book while it’s legal,” tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel said in the Amazon review section.

Yiannopoulos — who himself says he was a victim of child molestation — blamed mainstream media for blowing his pedophilia comments out of proportion, but admitted that he is “horrified by pedophilia” and apologized for “imprecise language” during the February press conference.