Ottawa – As the shots piled up, so did the games.
But another number stayed stagnant — Wild captain Mikko Koivu’s goal output.
In total, Koivu put 65 pucks on net during a 24-game span of futility that started on Halloween.
But his reemergence sure came at an opportune time for the Wild.
Koivu snapped out of his funk by serving up the tying goal and extending a comeback that the Wild completed 6-4 over the Senators Tuesday at Canadian Tire Centre to nix a two-game slide during its second test of a four-game road trip leading into the holiday break.
The Wild scored five straight goals, climbing out of a two-goal hole before a defenseman Jonas Brodin secured the eventual game-winner 4 minutes, 57 seconds into the third period.
It was the type of offensive outburst the Wild had been missing lately, and it held up amid a 28-save performance by goalie Alex Stalock that ensured his team’s deficit didn’t balloon beyond two.
The Wild was in catch-up mode from almost the get-go; only 2:08 after puck drop, Senators captain Erik Karlsson sent a puck through traffic and behind Stalock for just his second goal of the season.
That Ottawa lead, though, didn’t make it out of the period, as center Eric Staal tipped in a Ryan Suter shot at 11:11 — the first goal by a forward in three games, as defenseman Matt Dumba scored all three of the team’s goals in the previous two contests.
Another fast start by the Senators in the second put them up 2-1. And, again, Karlsson was the architect — this goal a one-timer on the power play 1:08 into the second. Ottawa finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage.
Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau grew that advantage at 5:44 when he skated to the front of the net unguarded to redirect a behind-the-net feed from winger Tom Pyatt.
But after that, the Wild took over.
The quality of its chances improved dramatically, as the puck seemed to roll everywhere but over the goal line — that is, until winger Chris Stewart’s redirect in front eluded goalie Craig Anderson at 10:19.
Later in the period, Stalock made two clutch saves shorthanded, stopping center Nate Thompson before turning aside the attempt off the rebound from Pyatt. That helped pave the way for Koivu’s equalizer with 55 seconds remaining – a deflection for his first goal in 25 games and fifth of the season. Koivu hadn’t scored since his Oct. 28 in a 2-1 win over the Penguins.
That tally was the game-winner, and this one was significant, too. It seemed to galvanize the Wild, as the team pulled away from the Senators in the third.
Only 1:48 into the period, defenseman Nate Prosser capitalized on a point shot for his first goal of the season and Brodin pounced on a loose puck near the side of the net at 4:57 to make it 5-3.
The sequence was reviewed after the Senators challenged on the grounds of goaltender interference, but the goal stood.
But the Wild wasn’t done scoring, adding a sixth on the power play on Staal’s second of the game before the Senators capitalized on their last power-play chance on a Derick Brassard shot with 1:26 to go. The Senators went 2-for-4 with the man advantage, while the Wild went 1-for-4. Anderson had 34 saves.
Overall, 10 different Wild players registered at least a point with Staal (three), Prosser (two), Suter (two) and Coyle (two) all posting multipoint efforts.
