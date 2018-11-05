Former Wild coach Mike Yeo took over the Blues in the middle of the 2016-17 season, guiding them to a 22-8-2 record and a first-round playoff upset of the Wild.

The Blues entered last season with lofty expectations, but they missed the playoffs in the crowded Western Conference. St. Louis added a bunch of talent this offseason, but after a 2-4-3 start the Yeo rumblings started up.

"Heck, my job should be in question right now," Yeo said at the time. "Of course that comes with the trade. But I'm not going to coach to try to save my job. I'm going to coach to try to win a Stanley Cup. I believe in this group, so whatever we need every single day, I'm going to try to do that."

St. Louis had a closed-door meeting after that game and won two in a row after that — scoring 12 goals in the process — to slow down the rumors. But the Wild's 5-1 win Saturday in St. Louis could help rekindle that hot seat in a hurry.

