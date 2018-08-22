Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was pleased the Vikings’ patchwork line “didn’t get pushed around” by the Jaguars, and there’s help on the horizon with two starters returning to the lineup during Tuesday’s practice.

Right guard Mike Remmers and right tackle Rashod Hill, both working back from ankle injuries suffered in training camp, took 11-on-11 reps during practice, sparingly. They were still limited as guard Danny Isidora and tackle Brian O’Neill relieved them at times. Even with the help, the Vikings don’t appear likely to have their starting five together by Friday’s exhibition No. 3, when starters could play up to the entire first half.

Center Pat Elflein has not yet passed a physical to come off the physically unable to perform list, and only Wednesday’s practice remains before Friday against the Seahawks.

“Sure, it’s not ideal,” DeFilippo said Tuesday. “It’s not what you want. I would love for us to go out and say hey, all five of our guys are hearing [quarterback Kirk Cousins’] cadence at the same time, hearing Kirk’s line calls. They’re all hearing Pat’s line calls, if he was playing center. I would love to have that.”

But the Vikings might at least have Remmers and Hill back on the right side.

“If you’re looking for a kind of light at the end of the tunnel type of positive here,” DeFilippo said, “is that some of our younger players have gotten to step up and play.”

Forbath done a favor

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer admitted the kicking battle between winner Daniel Carlson and Kai Forbath went on longer than he initially expected “because Kai kicked so well.” Had it gone much longer, Forbath might have entered a market flooded with kickers at the end of the preseason.

“It gives him an opportunity to at least get a workout and maybe latch on with a team,” Priefer said of the Vikings releasing Forbath relatively early. “I think [GM] Rick Spielman did Kai a favor by releasing him Monday.”

Forbath is expected to work out for the Jets on Wednesday.

Beebe ‘most improved’

The Vikings’ shortest receiver, 5-10 Chad Beebe, is standing out to DeFilippo, who called Beebe among the “most improved” players this summer. Beebe led all receivers with 35 snaps against the Jaguars and has four catches for 36 yards and a TD this preseason.

“Make it look like you’re going deep every single time,” Beebe said he learned from his father, Don Beebe, a former Bills, Panthers and Packers receiver. “If you’re coming off slow, they’re going to know something is coming.”

Alexander out of boot

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (left ankle) was out of the walking boot Tuesday while observing practice. He was unable to participate along with cornerback Mike Hughes (undisclosed). Defensive end Everson Griffen (leg) was held out of his sixth straight practice since a cut on his leg became infected last week.

Also not practicing Tuesday were running back Mack Brown, receivers Stacy Coley and Tarvarres King, safety Jack Tocho and offensive lineman Josh Andrews. Five players were limited in their returns: linebacker Kentrell Brothers, running back Roc Thomas, receiver Jeff Badet, cornerback Horace Richardson and defensive tackle Curtis Cothran.

Extra points

• It sounds like running back Dalvin Cook could make his preseason debut Friday against the Seahawks.

• The Vikings signed center Jacob Judd (6-3, 303) on Tuesday to bolster the offensive line. He tried out for the Vikings in May during rookie minicamp. The Vikings also claimed running back Luke McNitt, a rookie out of Nebraska, off waivers from the Falcons.

Ben Goessling contributed to this report.