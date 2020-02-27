TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Three of the Wild's remaining 20 games are against Nashville. How those points are divvied up should tell the story of whether Minnesota makes the playoffs or not.
WATCH THIS: But first, the Wild absolutely needs two points on the road against an awful Detroit team (6:30 p.m., FSN).
