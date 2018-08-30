As the Vikings head into their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans, they’ll give plenty of players the night off in Nashville.

My informal pregame count had 52 players in uniform, meaning the Vikings will sit 38 players out of tonight’s game. That includes eight players — wide receivers Tavarres King, Stacy Coley and Chad Beebe, lineman Josh Andrews, linebacker Devante Downs, cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Marcus Sherels and safety Jack Tocho — who missed practice because of injury this week. Wide receiver Cayleb Jones, who was arrested on a felony-level theft charge as well as two misdemeanors on Tuesday night, is obviously not playing.

First-round pick Mike Hughes is in uniform for the Vikings on Thursday night, after missing practices this week with an undisclosed injury. So is backup quarterback Trevor Siemian, who figures to start with Kirk Cousins getting a rest.

The Vikings also gave the night off to role players like wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, fullback C.J. Ham and tight end David Morgan, as they try to head into the season as healthy as they can.