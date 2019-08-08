The next "Series of the Year" is upon us as the Twins and Indians open a four-game set at Target Field (7:10 p.m., FSN).

We all know what has happened. The Twins once were 11.5 games ahead but Cleveland has gone 39-16 over its past 55 games to climb back into the race. And now the teams are separated by a scant two games.

So this weekend should be full of spills, chills and thrills as the AL Central foes hook up. The challenge for the Twins tonight is to get off to a good start against Indians righthander Mike Clevinger, who enters the game on a roll.

Clevinger has a 1.69 ERA over his last six starts, with 49 strikeouts in 37 innings. He has helped make up for the absences of Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco and has fueled the Indians run of white hot baseball.

The Twins are still building histories against Clevinger. Eddie Rosario is 4-for-12 with a home run against him. Jorge Polanco is 1-for-10 against him. I don't think the sample size is large enough to declare an advantage.

However, the Indians have large case files against Kyle Gibson.

Francisco Lindor is batting .361 against Gibson. Jason Kipnis is batting .412 against him with a home run and 12 walks. Jose Ramirez? .344. Gibson has his work cut out for him as he tries to prove he can step up in a big spot. The Twins need to strike first in this series, so Gibson needs to be on point tonight.

Indians lineup

Francisco Lindor, SS

Oscar Mercado, CF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Yasiel Puig, RF

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Roberto Perez, C

Tyler Naquin, LF

Twins lineup

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

Jason Castro, C

Ehire Adrianza, 1B

Kyle Gibson, RHP