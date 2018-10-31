– This matchup favored one side more than the other, and it wasn’t the Wild who had the edge.

The Oilers were younger, faster and rested — waiting in Edmonton for the Wild while it toiled Monday night in Vancouver against the Canucks.

But the resiliency that the Wild lacked in that game, a letdown that nipped the team’s five-game win streak, resurfaced Tuesday and lifted it to a 4-3 comeback win over the Oilers at Rogers Place for just its second victory on the road this season.

– a stretch in which he’s accumulated 12 points.

All but one of the Wild’s goals came on the man advantage, encouraging improvement since the unit blew a handful of looks in that 5-2 loss to the Canucks. The power play finished a perfect 3-for-3.

It looked like this one could follow a similar script to what transpired Monday: the Wild tripped into an early hole and got into penalty trouble.

– the ninth time in the past 10 games in which the Wild yielded the first goal.

The Wild was able to erase that deficit later in the frame on the power play; a Matt Dumba shot hit screen Zach Parise and once the puck settled, Parise tucked it by goalie Cam Talbot at 14:08.

Edmonton reinstated its lead on an impressive sequence from captain Connor McDavid early in the second.

– his ninth goal and 18th point on the season.

This was the juncture of the game where the Canucks started to pull away from the Wild, tacking on another goal. But the Wild didn’t shrink under the pressure this time.

Instead, it rallied.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon knotted the score at 2, pinching deep into the Oilers’ zone to wire a puck by Talbot. Winger Nino Niederreiter’s assist on the play was his second of the game.

Only 53 seconds later, Edmonton responded when winger Alex Chiasson deflected in a point shot by defenseman Matt Benning.

But again, the Wild persevered and the power play was responsible.

Center Eric Staal redirected a Ryan Suter point shot for his 399th career goal. Staal ranks sixth among active players in goals.

– going a spotless 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, as the Oilers blanked on seven shots.

After that, the period settled into a rhythm that suited the Wild; shot production dropped dramatically from the first two periods when both sides combined for 51 shots.

– with Granlund unloading a blistering shot from the right side at 14:12.

Stalock ended up with 34 saves; Talbot had 24 for the Oilers.