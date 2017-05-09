Twins third baseman Miguel Sano’s one-game suspension has been upheld.

He will miss Tuesday night’s game in Chicago against the White Sox.

Sano was suspended by Major League Baseball for his part in a benches-clearing incident on April 22.

Sano said he shoved Detroit catcher James McCann after McCann put his glove in Sano’s face. The umpires viewed that shove as more of a punch. But McCann’s actions appeared to escalate the situation, which the Twins will pointed out in their appeal Friday.

The league, however, upheld the suspension.

The league’s original statement read: “Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sanó has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his aggressive actions in the bottom of the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, which caused benches to clear.

“In addition, Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd has received an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch at Sanó.”