Miguel Sano will return to the Twins for Friday's game in Seattle after finishing a 10-day stint on the disabled list and a rehab assignment.

Sano has missed 24 games because of a hamstring strain. He played five games at Class AAA Rochester, hitting .375 with two home runs. He got in a game at first base Wednesday — going 2-for-4 with a home run — as a tuneup in case he needs to play there because Joe Mauer is on the 10-day DL.

Outfielder Jake Cave was returned to Rochester. He played in three games, homering in his major league debut against Milwaukee on Sunday at Target Field.

•Ervin Santana, in his first outing since finger surgery in February, pitched two inning for Class AA Chattanooga on Wednesday. He gave up two runs on four hits with no walks and one strikeout. He threw 45 pitches, 29 for strikes.