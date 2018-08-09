– Errors. Bad routes on fly balls. Bungling on the basepaths. The Twins did it all - badly - on Wednesday.

The fact they were one swing away from getting back in the game was remarkable.

The fact they eventually got that swing bailed out half the roster - for few minutes.

Miguel Sano homered in the ninth - his first long ball since May 31 - to tie the game at 2-2.

But Indians retaliated in the bottom of the inning when Francisco Lindor lined a Trevor Hildenberger change up into the seats in right for a three-run homer to walk off the Twins 5-2 at Progressive Field.

For the Twins, walkoff loss No. 11 is a painful one because Sano tried to cancel out all their mistakes with his mighty swing off Indians closer Cody Allen.

Francisco Lindor, center, is welcomed by teammates after he hit a walk-off three-run home run against the Twins on Wednesday.

Hildenberger took over in the ninth but gave up singles to Jason Kipnis and Brandon Guyer. With two out, Lindor hit the first pitch out to end the game.

The Twins were left to ponder and explain how many ways they screwed up on Wednesday.

Righthander Jake Odorizzi was removed after 4 2/3 innings and 101 pitches on Wednesday. He failed to strike out a batter for only the second time ever. But he deserved much better.

From the outset, he pitched under duress created by one of the sloppier performances by the Twins defense this season.

And the Twins offense was in no shape to bail Odorizzi out, as Indians righthander Mike Clevinger retired the final 11 batters he faced.

Jake Cave opened the game with a misplay, as he broke the wrong way on Lindor’s liner to center that sailed over him for a double. He had a chance to atone for his mistake on the next play, but dropped Michael Brantley’s liner for an error. Lindor advanced to third then scored on a sacrifice fly for the first run of the game. Cleveland has scored 84 first-inning runs this season, the second most in baseball.

Logan Forsythe’s RBI double in the fourth tied the game at 1-1. But the Twins were back at it in the fifth.

With Yan Gomes on first, Guyer bunted down the third base line. Sano rushed in and attempted a barehand pickup but failed to handle the ball. Lindor hit a bouncing ball that the Twins could have turned a double play on. But the ball spun out of Forsythe’s glove. Forsythe was able to snatch the ball with his right hand a get a force play, but runners were on first and third with one out instead of a runner on third with two. Sure enough Brantley followed with a ground ball to short that allowed the run score.

The Twins were just a mess on Wednesday.

Mitch Garver was picked off of second base in the third when Yan Gomes threw behind him. Garver then threw wildly to second on Jose Ramirez’s stolen base in the bottom of the inning, allowing him to advance to third. Reliever Trevor May threw wildly to first during a pickoff attempt in the sixth, enabling Melky Cabrera to move to second. It was the most lopsided one run game ever.

Cleveland refused to put them away, going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position until the ninth. The Twins, meanwhile, didn’t have a baserunner in the fourth, fifth and six innings, then did nothing with Joe Mauer’s one out single in the eighth.

That came back to haunt them, too.

Odorizzi was charged with one earned run on four this and two walks. The only other time he failed to strike out a batter was April 15, 2017 at Boston - and he left that start after an inning pitched and landed on the disabled list.

He wasn’t as fortunate on Wednesday.