– Miguel Sano laid out his plan Thursday.

“I’m here to see Rudy and Geno and James and Perry,” he said.

That is, in order, assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez, infield coach Gene Glynn, hitting coach James Rowson and strength and conditioning coordinator Perry Castellano. Sano rejoined the Twins on Thursday as he continues to recover from a strained left hamstring going back to April 27.

Sano spent the early afternoon getting in plenty of work in on the diamond, in the cage and in the outfield. He took his first grounders in over a week. He did conditioning drills in the outfield.

“[Thursday] was my second day running,” Sano said. “No problems.”

The Twins, however, appeared no closer to activating him from the disabled list. Sano said he has not been told if he will be sent on a minor league rehabilitation assignment or activated right off the DL.

“I told you guys at the beginning of the week that we would not see him here,” manager Paul Molitor said. “After that comment, and hearing his progress, there was a couple trains of thought coming from Minneapolis. It would be good for us as a staff to keep an eye on his progress, we could monitor it instead of someone reporting to us.

“We can see it for ourselves. Plus Miguel being around the team is probably a helpful thing.”

So there are no plans to activate him during the series against the Angels, and a decision will be made early next week on whether he will need a minor league rehabilitation stint.