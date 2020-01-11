The Twins finally signed a slugging All-Star third baseman to a long-term contract on Friday, but it wasn’t the one they’ve been pursuing for the past month.

Miguel Sano, who figures to move across the diamond to first base if Josh Donaldson accepts the Twins’ free-agent offer, signaled his willingness to do so by agreeing to a three-year contract with a team option for a fourth, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the deal.

Sano will earn a minimum of $30 million over three years: $9 million for each of the next three seasons and a $14 million option for 2023, or a $3 million buyout. Like the contracts of Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco signed last spring, Sano’s contract would delay his free agency by a couple of years if the Twins trigger the option.

The Twins also signed five players to one-year contracts on Friday, shortly after trading salary proposals with their arbitration-eligible veterans. Only Jose Berrios, among the Twins’ eligible veterans, failed to come to terms with the team, leaving open the possibility that an arbitrator will decide their 2020 salaries next month.

Byron Buxton, though, knows already that he will earn $3.075 million next season, a 75.7% increase over the $1.75 million the center fielder was paid in 2019. Reliever Tyler Duffey agreed to $1.2 million, more than double the near-minimum salary he earned last summer. Left fielder Eddie Rosario will earn $7.75 million, closer Taylor Rogers $4.45 million and righthanded reliever Trevor May $2.205 million this season.

All five players quickly agreed to contracts at salaries between what the team proposed and what they asked for in arbitration, a practice that has long been relatively routine for the Twins. Only two Minnesota players — Kyle Lohse in 2005 and 2006, and Kyle Gibson in 2018 — have ever had their pay set by an arbitrator.