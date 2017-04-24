Even before Miguel Ibarra scored his first Major League Soccer goal Sunday, the fans were already chanting his name.

That’s what happens for an adopted hometown hero.

Ibarra’s diving header secured Minnesota United FC’s second MLS victory, a 1-0 decision against the Colorado Rapids at TCF Bank Stadium. And while the 5-6 Ibarra doesn’t unusually score with his head, celebrating after a score — complete with a special handshake dab with center back Francisco Calvo — was still a familiar sight from back in the team’s North American Soccer League era.

Ibarra came to Minnesota in 2012 after going unsigned despite the Portland Timbers taking him in the MLS supplemental draft. His offensive prowess helped him make the NASL’s Best XI in 2013 and 2014. He was named the 2014 NASL MVP after often combining with forward Christian Ramirez to score goals.

That 2014 season also marked Ibarra’s first call-up to the U.S. national team, the first second-division player to get such an invitation in almost a decade. The left winger made three appearances. He eventually made a move to Club Leon in the Mexican top division in 2015. As part of that transaction, he returned to Minnesota twice when his team played the Loons in friendlies, including last summer at Target Field.

Ibarra rejoined United for its inaugural MLS season after two years in Mexico, where he played under three different coaches and struggled for minutes, even transitioning to a more defensive left back role there.

“I came here, obviously, from Liga MX, so now getting back and getting used to MLS and getting myself playing again was very important,” Ibarra said. “I didn’t really get time out there.”

While the fans heralded his and Ramirez’s return — Batman and Superman, as the best friends are known — Ibarra didn’t immediately become the full-time starter he had been back in the club’s lower division years.

The match on Sunday was just Ibarra’s third start and sixth appearance of United’s eight matches so far. He started United’s other meeting with Colorado, a 2-2 draw on March 18, as well as on March 25 in a 5-2 loss to the New England Revolution.

That left wing or midfield area has been a bit of a revolving door for United this season. Ibarra and Bashkim Kadrii have mostly split time there, but Rasmus Schuller and, before he was traded, Mohammed Saeid also had taken that spot.

United coach Adrian Heath substituted Ibarra off in the 85th minute Sunday, bringing his season total to 279 minutes.

“Ibarra was just shattered,” Heath said Sunday after the match. “I said to somebody after the game, I know Miggy is a crowd favorite here, and believe you me, nothing would give me great pleasure that he’s playing so well that he plays every week. People have to understand, it’s been nearly 18 months that he’s not played regular football, and it’s going to take him a while to get into the groove and start to play the way that people have seen him.

“Today will go a long way for him. His confidence levels will go up. Obviously getting another [85 minutes] under his belt will work wonders for him. So hopefully onwards and upwards for Miggy.”

Honor for goalkeeper

United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth made the MLS team of the week bench, akin to honorable mention, after the club’s first-ever clean sheet, or shutout, victory on Sunday.

He is the third Loons player to earn bench honors. Midfielder Kevin Molino made the bench last week after United’s 2-2 draw at the Houston Dynamo. Defender Brent Kallman did the same after the match at the Colorado Rapids.

Forward Christian Ramirez made the actual 11 and Adrian Heath was the coach after the team’s 4-2 victory against Real Salt Lake on April 1.